President Ilham Aliyev awards several scientists - decree

5 November 2025 18:24 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding persons who have contributed to the development of Azerbaijani science, Azernews reports.

The following persons were awarded in connection with the 80th anniversary of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

Awarded the “Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

Galib Efendiyev

Adil Aliyev

Ragub Karimov

Eldar Mammadbeyli

Ilham Mammadzade

“Shohrat” Order.

Rasim Alguliev

Akpar Feyzullayev

Irada Guseynova

Karim Shukurov

The “Labor” Order, 3rd degree.

Safa Abasov

Kamil Aida Zade

Alovsat Aliyev

Imir Aliyev

Mirsalim Asadov

Farida Azizova

Oktay Gasimov

Arif-Ala Mehdiyev

Ragim Madatov

Islam Mustafayev

Tehran Mustafayev

Mahir Rasulov

Rauf Sardarli