President Ilham Aliyev awards several scientists - decree
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding persons who have contributed to the development of Azerbaijani science, Azernews reports.
The following persons were awarded in connection with the 80th anniversary of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.
Awarded the “Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”
Galib Efendiyev
Adil Aliyev
Ragub Karimov
Eldar Mammadbeyli
Ilham Mammadzade
“Shohrat” Order.
Rasim Alguliev
Akpar Feyzullayev
Irada Guseynova
Karim Shukurov
The “Labor” Order, 3rd degree.
Safa Abasov
Kamil Aida Zade
Alovsat Aliyev
Imir Aliyev
Mirsalim Asadov
Farida Azizova
Oktay Gasimov
Arif-Ala Mehdiyev
Ragim Madatov
Islam Mustafayev
Tehran Mustafayev
Mahir Rasulov
Rauf Sardarli
Ilham Shahmuradov
Taraggi Medal
Eldar Abbasov
Güler Abdullabeyova
Akram Baghirov
Jabi Bakhramov
Bunazade Konul Yusif kizi
Tavakkul Aliyev
Nuray Aliyeva
Sarkhan Haveri
Sayara Ibadullayeva
Ramazan Gafarov
Khatir Guliyeva
Fizuli Gurbanov
Masud Mahmudov
Aliaga Mammadli
Tahir Mammadli
Seifaddin Rzayev
Nariman Seydaliyev
Yusif Shukurlu
Agagusein Shukuru
2. For special merits and many years of fruitful activity in the development of Azerbaijani science, award the following persons with personal scholarships from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan:
Imamverdi Gamidov
Tofig Mustafazade
Kamandar Sharifov
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!