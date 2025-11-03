Sri Lanka forms task force for forest and wildlife protection

3 November 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

On Monday, Sri Lanka launched an integrated operational task force named "Wana Surakuma" under the Ministry of Environment, aimed at safeguarding the country’s natural forests and wildlife resources, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

According to the ministry, the primary goal of Wana Surakuma is to enhance the efficiency of forest and wildlife protection operations, while preventing and suppressing environmental crimes such as illegal logging, poaching, and wildlife trafficking.

The task force brings together officers from the Department of Wildlife Conservation, the Department of Forest Conservation, the Police Special Task Force, and representatives from Sri Lanka’s tri-forces. By uniting these agencies, the initiative seeks to strengthen coordination and enable rapid responses to forest-related crimes nationwide.

As part of its outreach, the task force will operate a 24-hour hotline through the short code 1995, allowing the public to report incidents of forest destruction, wildlife harm, or other environmental violations. Officials emphasized that public participation will play a crucial role in protecting Sri Lanka’s natural heritage.

Environmental experts note that Sri Lanka faces increasing pressures from deforestation, illegal wildlife trade, and human-wildlife conflicts, making coordinated initiatives like Wana Surakuma vital. Some analysts also highlight that the task force could become a model for regional cooperation in tackling environmental crimes, potentially inspiring similar efforts in South Asia.

In addition to law enforcement, the task force plans to launch educational campaigns and community engagement programs, aiming to raise awareness about sustainable forest management and wildlife conservation across the country.