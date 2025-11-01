Azernews.Az

Saturday November 1 2025

Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports to Ukraine surge by 83% in 2025

1 November 2025 12:45 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $147.3 million to Ukraine during January–September 2025, according to the October edition of the “Export Review” published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), Azernews reports.

