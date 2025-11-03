Bodies of two missing climbers found after avalanche in Italian Alps

3 November 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

In Italy’s South Tyrol region, rescuers have recovered the bodies of two climbers who went missing following an avalanche on the Ortler mountain in the Alps, Azernews reports.

Despite severe weather conditions, search-and-rescue teams continued their efforts since yesterday in the Ortler mountain range. The operation involved a helicopter, civil defense units, and rescue dogs.

As a result, the bodies of a father and his 17-year-old daughter were located and retrieved from the avalanche site.

Reports indicate that a total of five climbers of German origin lost their lives in the incident.