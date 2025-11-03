Defense Ministry to destroy expired ammunition in Pirekeshul and Aghdara

3 November 2025 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has announced that expired and unusable ammunition will be safely destroyed in the coming days, Azernews reports.

According to the ministry, the disposal process will take place from November 3 to 7 at designated military sites near the Pirekeshul settlement and within the Aghdara district. The operation will be conducted in strict compliance with all safety standards.

The ministry emphasized that the process involves the demolition of ammunition that has exceeded its service life and is no longer fit for use.

Residents living near the mentioned areas have been advised not to be alarmed by the sounds of explosions that may occur during the controlled detonation process.

“We urge the public to remain calm. The explosions are part of planned disposal activities, and there is no reason for concern,” the ministry said in its statement.

This operation is part of ongoing efforts by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to ensure the safe and environmentally responsible management of outdated munitions.