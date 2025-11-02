Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets with Arab Parliament President in Cairo [PHOTOS]

2 November 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

As part of her working visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova met with President of the Arab Parliament Mohamed Alyammahi in Cairo, Azernews reports, citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis.

The Department noted that Speaker Gafarova expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Muslim countries, emphasizing that these ties are built on shared religious, cultural, and moral values.

She highlighted the important role of interparliamentary cooperation in strengthening relations between nations, noting that the Milli Majlis maintains close ties with the Arab Parliament and the parliaments of its member states. Gafarova also expressed appreciation for the participation of delegations from several Arab countries in the International Parliamentary Conference held recently in Baku, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

President Alyammahi underscored Azerbaijan’s special place among Arab countries and extended congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the Constitution and the fifth anniversary of Victory Day on November 8.

The sides also discussed the importance of joint activities between the Milli Majlis and the Arab Parliament at the international level, with Alyammahi noting the Arab Parliament’s strong cooperation with the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, currently chaired by the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Both parties agreed to continue efforts to expand bilateral parliamentary cooperation and strengthen dialogue within multilateral platforms.