Legendary tenor Plácido Domingo to perform in Baku with acclaimed artists

3 November 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The program for the highly anticipated concert of legendary tenor Plácido Domingo in Baku has been unveiled, Azernews reports.

The concert will take place on November 14 at the Heydar Aliyev Center, featuring Plácido Domingo (baritone) alongside his son, Plácido Domingo Jr. Also performing will be the distinguished People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov (tenor), Honored Artist Afag Abbasova (soprano), and Swiss opera star Daria Rybak (soprano).

The performance will be accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibayli, conducted by the esteemed Italian maestro Francesco Ivan Ciampa.

The program will feature timeless works from renowned composers like Giacomo Puccini, Giuseppe Verdi, and Pietro Mascagni. In addition, Plácido Domingo has a special surprise for the Azerbaijani audience, as he will join the other performers to present one of Azerbaijan's cherished folk songs.

This isn't Domingo’s first engagement with Azerbaijani music. In 2010, he performed Tofig Guliyev's "Sənə də qalmaz" at a ceremony marking the 87th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's birth.

Tickets for the concert on November 14 are available for purchase on iTicket.az and at official sales outlets.