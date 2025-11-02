ADA Primary School hosts charity Autumn Festival Celebrating Harvest and Community Spirit [PHOTOS]

2 November 2025 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

The ADA Primary School, operating under ADA University, celebrated its annual Autumn Festival – the Harvest Day – with great enthusiasm, continuing a beloved tradition that brings together students, families, and partners in a spirit of gratitude and generosity.

Rooted in Azerbaijani culture, the harvest celebration has long been regarded as a symbol of abundance, prosperity, and unity. This year’s festival aimed not only to celebrate those timeless values but also to strengthen civic responsibility among students, promote national and moral values, uphold charitable traditions, and nurture socially conscious young citizens from an early age.

The event brought together Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, Director of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva, government officials, ADA University and School faculty, students, partner companies, parents, and alumni.

In his opening remarks, Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev welcomed the guests and highlighted how the festival unites people from various walks of life around shared values. He expressed confidence that this important initiative—whose scale and impact grow each year—will continue to thrive in the years ahead.

Following the official ceremony, the celebration featured a lively artistic program. Performances by ADA University students and schoolchildren—featuring music, dance, and theatrical sketches—filled the atmosphere with joy. A special musical performance by People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Zülfiyyə Xanbabayeva, a cherished member of the ADA community, added a unique touch to the festivities and created unforgettable moments for the attendees.

As part of the event, a charity exhibition and fair showcased handmade crafts by students as well as products from partner companies. The proceeds will support educational social projects jointly selected by ADA Primary School students and the Azerbaijan Children’s Foundation. By channeling funds toward such causes, the festival reinforces its deeper mission—cultivating the spirit of sharing and kindness.

Funds raised during last year’s Harvest Festival were used to support educational programs at the Family-Type Small Group Home No. 1 social service institution.

The celebration was made possible through the partnership of ADA University’s long-standing supporters, including Veysəloğlu Group of Companies—notably Veysəloğlu Distribution, Ulduz, Araz and Oba supermarket chains, Xonça, and Rossmann—along with ADA’s corporate partners such as Paul, Fryday, Cinnabon, Shahdag-E Arıçılıq, Absheron Olive Garden, Maxprint, and Referans Medical Group.

Alongside fruits, vegetables, baked goods, and confectioneries sourced from various regions of Azerbaijan, the fair also featured a range of locally produced non-food items, turning the Harvest Festival into a vibrant showcase of the country’s creative and agricultural richness.