Pakistan sets three-year economic plan targeting 5.7% growth
The federal government has set ambitious economic targets for the next three years, aiming to raise the GDP growth rate to between 4.2% and 5.7%. Other targets include increasing the size of the national economy to Rs162,513 billion, boosting exports by more than $10 billion, and increasing remittances to a record $44.82 billion, Azernews reports.
