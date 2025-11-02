Azernews.Az

Sunday November 2 2025

Pakistan sets three-year economic plan targeting 5.7% growth

2 November 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

The federal government has set ambitious economic targets for the next three years, aiming to raise the GDP growth rate to between 4.2% and 5.7%. Other targets include increasing the size of the national economy to Rs162,513 billion, boosting exports by more than $10 billion, and increasing remittances to a record $44.82 billion, Azernews reports.

