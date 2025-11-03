Innovation powers Azerbaijan’s new chapter in defence development [ANALYSIS]

3 November 2025 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A strong defence system is one of the fundamental pillars of a nation’s sovereignty and stability. Its essence goes far beyond military hardware. It represents a comprehensive framework of deterrence, preparedness, and resilience that ensures the country’s independence, safeguards its people, and supports national development.

Moreover, in today’s volatile geopolitical landscape, a strong and self-sufficient defence industry is not merely a strategic asset, but it is a cornerstone of national sovereignty. For Azerbaijan, this principle has become increasingly central to its long-term vision for security, economic resilience, and technological advancement. The country’s growing investment in military production is not only a response to regional challenges but also a proactive step toward shaping its future as a capable and independent power.

As President Ilham Aliyev stated during the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, “In the near future, many Azerbaijani companies will likely produce military-grade products of world-class quality.”

This statement reflects a broader national ambition: to transform Azerbaijan into a hub of defence innovation and production, capable of meeting its own needs and contributing to global markets.

Defence industries have historically played a transformative role in the development of modern technologies. The internet, GPS, radar systems, and even early computing devices were born from military research and development. These tools, once exclusive to defence applications, have become integral to civilian life. Azerbaijan’s focus on defence production is not just about weapons—it is about fostering innovation that can spill over into other sectors, from telecommunications to robotics and artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, the defence sector is a powerful engine for job creation and industrial diversification. Every new factory, every research lab, and every logistics centre tied to military production generates employment and stimulates local economies. In Azerbaijan, the establishment of new production units and the annual expansion of manufacturing capabilities are clear indicators of this momentum. From free-fall aviation bombs to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), from hand grenades to armoured assault platforms, the country is now producing dozens of advanced military systems that enhance its operational readiness and strategic depth.

This shift toward domestic production also reduces Azerbaijan’s dependence on foreign suppliers—a critical factor in maintaining sovereignty during times of crisis. As President Ilham Aliyev emphasised, “We are significantly expanding our military capabilities through local production and largely meeting our own needs. We already export military products to many countries.” These exports not only generate revenue but also elevate Azerbaijan’s standing in the global defence community.

The implications of this transformation are profound. By investing in its defence industry, Azerbaijan is reinforcing its sovereignty, securing its borders, and asserting its role as a regional power. But beyond the battlefield, this investment is laying the groundwork for a more diversified and resilient economy. Defence technologies often lead to breakthroughs in materials science, energy systems, and cybersecurity, fields that are essential for long-term national development.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan’s defence strategy is not built on isolation but on strategic partnerships. Collaborations with countries like Israel, Turkiye, Pakistan, and others have enabled technology transfers, joint ventures, and shared expertise. These alliances strengthen Azerbaijan’s capabilities while fostering regional stability and cooperation.

Azerbaijan’s commitment to building a robust defence industry is both strategic and visionary. It reflects a deep understanding of the modern world, where security, technology, and economic strength are intertwined. As the country continues to expand its military production, it is not only safeguarding its sovereignty but it is also investing in a future defined by innovation, independence, and global relevance.

As President Ilham Aliyev rightly noted, the path forward is clear: “State-level efforts are underway in this direction.” With consistent leadership, national will, and international cooperation, Azerbaijan is poised to become a leader in defence manufacturing, not just in the region but on the world stage.

The goal is not militarisation - it’s keeping pace with the demands of the times

Many institutions, think tanks, and even governments hastily label the development of the defence industry, particularly the increase in military budgets, as a policy of militarisation. Yet such a conclusion misses the mark. Global experience has shown time and again that countries which once disarmed themselves or failed to make effective use of their defence industrial potential are now struggling to cope with sudden external aggression.

As noted earlier in this article, the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape, especially the events of the past three years in Europe, has once more driven home the importance of a strong defence industry. Take Ukraine, for instance. From 1990 to 2012, indeed, even up to 2020, Kyiv effectively demilitarised itself, selling off much of the Soviet-era weaponry it had inherited to countries around the world. The outcome of this short-sighted policy was Russia’s aggression.

Chances are, had Ukraine not dismantled its defence industry and sold off its inherited arms and equipment, it would have been able to mount a far more convincing response to Moscow’s onslaught, and might not have found itself in today’s dire straits. It is telling that as long as Ukraine retained these weapons, Russia refrained from invasion; yet once Kyiv had disarmed, the Kremlin seized its opportunity.

This sequence of events once again proves the timeless wisdom of the adage: “If you want peace, prepare for war.” In today’s world, a capable and modern army is not a symbol of aggression but a pre-emptive guarantee of peace and sovereignty.

In short, the goal is not to turn the nation into a garrison state, but to keep in step with the demands of a volatile age, to ensure that, when push comes to shove, the country is ready to defend its peace with strength.