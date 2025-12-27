Road freight transportation from Georgia to Armenia and Turkiye partially suspended

27 December 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia’s Ministry of Infrastructure has temporarily suspended the movement of trucks with trailers and semi-trailers on the Akhaltsikhe–Ninotsminda highway leading to the Armenian border due to heavy snowfall.

As reported by Azernews, citing the ministry’s press service, the decision was taken amid intense snowfall and low temperatures.

As a result, the internationally significant Akhaltsikhe–Ninotsminda road is currently closed to trailer and semi-trailer vehicles, while other types of vehicles are still permitted to use the route.

In addition, restrictions have also been imposed on the Akhalkalaki–Kartsakhi highway leading to the Turkish border, where the movement of trucks with trailers and semi-trailers has been banned until further notice.