From Village to City New Year Agricultural Fair held in Khankendi

27 December 2025 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

On December 27, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Agricultural Procurement and Supply JSC organized the From Village to City New Year Agricultural Fair in Khankendi, Azernews reports.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service for Khankendi city, Agdere, and Khojaly districts, the fair aims to support local farmers in selling their products while providing residents with high-quality agricultural goods at affordable prices.

Farmers participating in the fair offered natural and high-quality products directly from their farms. Many of the goods were sold below market prices, attracting significant interest from buyers. The lively atmosphere throughout the day indicated that residents welcomed the initiative positively.

Organized in the liberated territories, the fair not only created a festive New Year mood for city residents but also ensured satisfaction for both local producers and consumers, fostering stronger community connections and supporting the local economy.