New Year celebration held for children at Mingachevir Neurological Sanatorium on Leyla Aliyeva’s initiative [PHOTOS]

27 December 2025 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

On the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, a New Year celebration was organized for children undergoing treatment at the Mingachevir Child Neurological Sanatorium, Azernews reports.

Volunteers from IDEA presented gifts to the children and engaged them in various fun games and activities, bringing joy and a festive New Year spirit to the young patients.

It was noted that, under Leyla Aliyeva’s initiative, large-scale projects covering humanitarian, educational, healthcare, social, environmental, and other fields are regularly implemented both across Azerbaijan and in several countries worldwide.

In particular, organizing holiday events for children in orphanages, boarding schools, and healthcare institutions is a key focus of these initiatives. Such activities are regularly conducted to bring happiness to children deprived of parental care and those in need of special attention, allowing them to feel the festive atmosphere of the holidays.