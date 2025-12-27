Great Return program continues, 10 families resettle in Vengli village [PHOTOS]

27 December 2025 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

In line with President Ilham Aliyev’s directive, the “Great Return” initiative to resettle liberated territories continues, Azernews reports.

In the current phase, 10 families (44 people) have returned to Vengli village in the Agdere district. These families had been temporarily accommodated across the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

With this resettlement, the total number of families gradually returning to Vengli village has reached 137 families (532 people).

It should be noted that the Great Return program is a government-led initiative in Azerbaijan aimed at facilitating the return and resettlement of citizens to territories liberated from occupation . Launched under the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, the program focuses on rebuilding infrastructure, ensuring housing, and restoring social and administrative services in these areas to create safe and sustainable living conditions for returning families.

The initiative prioritizes gradual, organized resettlement, providing temporary accommodations such as dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings while permanent housing is being prepared. Beyond physical resettlement, the program also emphasizes the restoration of schools, medical facilities, roads, and other essential public services to revive the local economy and community life.

By implementing the Great Return program, Azerbaijan aims to ensure that liberated regions are fully reintegrated into national life, supporting the social and economic well-being of returning citizens and strengthening long-term stability and development in these territories.