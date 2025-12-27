Interior Ministry urges compliance with safety rules for holiday trips to liberated areas

27 December 2025 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has issued an appeal to citizens planning to travel to the liberated territories during the holiday period.

As reported by Azernews, citing the MIA Press Service, free and unobstructed movement will be ensured only for individuals who have obtained the required official permits.

The ministry emphasized that travelers must follow the instructions provided at temporary police checkpoints and move strictly along pre-designated routes. Citizens were urged not to carry any explosive or suspicious items, to visit only areas designated for recreation, and to avoid actions that could cause public concern or disrupt stability in the region.

The MIA stressed that strict adherence to these rules is essential to protect citizens’ lives and health, as well as to ensure overall security in the area.

“Khankendi, Shusha, Lachin, Kalbajar, Zangilan, Khojaly—every corner of Garabagh is a symbol of solidarity and prosperity. Let us remain faithful to the traditions of these lands and act with greater responsibility and unity, creating memories filled with love, happiness, and safety,” the appeal stated.

The ministry also noted that celebrating the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year in these sacred lands—native Garabagh—adds special meaning to the holidays. In this regard, police officers are operating under an enhanced service regime to ensure public order and security, taking all necessary measures so that citizens can spend their holidays in peace and safety in the liberated territories.