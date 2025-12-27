Azerbaijan women’s national football team visits children’s shelter ahead of New Year

27 December 2025 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

Members of Azerbaijan’s women’s national football team paid a visit to the Children’s Shelter and Reintegration Center operated by the Azerbaijan Children Public Union ahead of the New Year.

As reported by Azernews, citing the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), the visit was attended by Head of the Women’s Football Department Zumrud Aghayeva, national team head coach Siyasat Asgarov, founder of the children’s shelter Kamala Aghazade, and the national team players.

The main aim of the event was to show care and attention to children, while also highlighting the active involvement of women footballers in social responsibility and charitable initiatives.