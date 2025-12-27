Azernews.Az

Saturday December 27 2025

Bank lending in Garabagh and East Zangezur reaches nearly 550 mln manats

27 December 2025 10:38 (UTC+04:00)
Bank lending in Garabagh and East Zangezur reaches nearly 550 mln manats
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

As of December 1 this year, the total volume of bank lending in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh economic region amounted to 525.324 million manats, Azernews reports, citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more