Kuwait ban energy drink sales to minors

27 December 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

This regulation is outlined in a decision by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health governing the sale and distribution of energy drinks in the country. The measure is part of a broader strategy aimed at protecting public health and minimizing the risks linked to excessive consumption of these beverages, Azernews reports.

According to the decision, the maximum recommended daily intake is limited to two cans per person, and the caffeine content in a single can must not exceed 80 milligrams.

Furthermore, the sale and distribution of energy drinks are prohibited in restaurants, cafés, retail shops, mobile food outlets, self-service kiosks, and through delivery services.

Energy drinks may only be sold through cooperative societies and informal markets, and only with official permission and under strict supervision by the relevant authorities. Interestingly, Kuwait is among a growing number of countries taking a firm stance on energy drink consumption, reflecting increasing global concern over their impact on young people’s health.