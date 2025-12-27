Top 10 most affordable sports cars

27 December 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The 2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata has topped the ranking of the most affordable sports cars, according to experts who analyzed recent car sales data, Azernews reports.

The model starts at $29,800, making it the cheapest car on the list. Under the hood, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is equipped with a 2.0-liter engine producing 181 horsepower, offering a balance of performance, efficiency, and driving enjoyment.

Second place went to the Toyota GR86, priced at $30,800. This model features a more powerful 2.4-liter engine delivering 228 horsepower. In third place is the Honda Civic Si, with a starting price of $31,000 and a 1.5-liter engine generating 200 horsepower.

The ranking is followed by the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Hyundai Elantra N, Subaru WRX, Toyota GR Corolla, Nissan Z, Honda Civic Type R, and Volkswagen Golf R.

Earlier, analysts also identified the most unreliable Toyota vehicles. The GR Supra sports coupe was named the most problematic Toyota model of the past 20 years, with frequent issues related to the brake assist system and seat belt tensioners.

Toyota bZ4X is considered the least reliable new model from the brand. One of the most common complaints from owners concerns the quality of the hub bolts. Interestingly, these findings show that even well-known manufacturers can face reliability challenges, especially when introducing new technologies or performance-focused models.