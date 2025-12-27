Azerbaijan allocates 9 mln manats for free legal aid next year

27 December 2025 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has allocated 9 million manats from the state budget for free legal aid in 2026.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Anar Bagirov, Chairman of the Bar Association (VK), while speaking at the oath-taking and awards ceremony on the occasion of Lawyer’s Day.

Bagirov noted that President Ilham Aliyev’s April 3, 2019 decree on deepening reforms in the judicial and legal system has significantly strengthened the institutional independence of the legal profession.

“Under this decree, funds for state-provided legal aid are allocated directly to the Bar Association. Notably, in 2025, the hourly fee for lawyers providing such aid was increased from 6 to 11 manats, which clearly demonstrates the consistent continuation of this policy. The Legal Aid Center of the Bar Association has played an indispensable role in implementing these processes,” Bagirov said.