Sport, soft power, and Azerbaijan’s growing global profile [OPINION]

27 December 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

If a country is chosen to host global sports events and international competitions, it reflects the trust and confidence the international community places in it. Azerbaijan’s recent achievements in sports demonstrate not only the country’s growing athletic capabilities but also its increasing standing on the global stage. Hosting major competitions, from Formula 1 to the third CIS Games, signals that Azerbaijan has established itself as a reliable and attractive destination for world-class sporting events.

Sport is a universal language that unites people, and Azerbaijan has leveraged this principle to strengthen its international image. As President Ilham Aliyev noted during the 2025 Sports Awards Ceremony, “Every time our athletes raise the National Flag at international competitions, each of us feels a sense of pride. Over the past five years, our flag has been raised in international arenas as the flag of a victorious country.” This highlights how sporting success contributes to national pride and enhances Azerbaijan’s global reputation.

A key aspect of Azerbaijan’s approach is the decentralization of sporting events. Competitions are not limited to the capital, Baku, but are held across regional cities such as Ganja, Yevlakh, and Khankendi. By hosting events in multiple regions, Azerbaijan demonstrates its nationwide infrastructure capabilities. The completion of two new Olympic Sports Centers in Ganja and Yevlakh in 2025, bringing the total to 46 across the regions, ensures that young people have access to high-quality training environments outside the capital.

This nationwide approach strengthens grassroots sports development, cultivates talent, and promotes inclusivity.

Sporting events also serve as a catalyst for economic development, particularly in tourism and the service sector. The 2025 Formula 1 race in Baku, for example, attracted 20,000 spectators on-site and a global television audience of half a billion, showcasing Azerbaijan’s urban beauty and infrastructure. Similarly, hosting the CIS Games in regional cities introduced thousands of foreign guests to local culture and hospitality, generating immediate economic benefits. As the president emphasized, “While any sports competition can be held in Baku, organizing the CIS Games in the regions with the participation of thousands of foreign guests clearly demonstrated our potential.”

Azerbaijan has hosted hundreds of international sports competitions, and even more are expected in the coming years. A major upcoming event is the Ski World Cup, which Azerbaijan will host for the first time in Gusar at the Shahdagh Ski Resort. This will be the first World Cup-level event held at Shahdagh since its establishment, placing Azerbaijan and the resort on the international ski calendar. The development of the resort, including new tracks, slopes, and hotels, not only elevates Azerbaijan’s sporting profile but also stimulates tourism and creates thousands of local jobs.

Azerbaijan’s strategic investment in sports infrastructure reflects a broader vision of sustainable national development. Promoting sports among the youth is not only about winning medals but also about fostering a healthy, patriotic, and socially responsible generation. By embedding physical education and sporting excellence into public policy, Azerbaijan ensures that sports contribute to long-term human capital development, essential for the country’s overall growth.

Moreover, hosting international events such as UFC tournaments, Formula 1 races, and regional games positions Azerbaijan as a center of global attention. Recognition as the “Sports Capital of the World” further validates these achievements, highlighting the country’s growing influence in global sports governance and event management.

In a nutshell, Azerbaijan’s sports policy is more than a program to support athletes; it is a comprehensive national strategy that fosters youth development, boosts tourism, stimulates economic growth, and enhances the country’s global image. By investing in sports infrastructure, hosting world-class events, and promoting regional engagement, Azerbaijan shows that a thriving sports culture can be a powerful driver of national progress and international recognition.