Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center launches registration for new training wave

3 November 2025 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center — jointly established by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, and the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology — has announced the start of registration for a new round of training programs, Azernews report.

For the first time, this training cycle introduces a special opportunity: the top five graduates who achieve the highest results will be awarded a one-month internship at leading international companies, allowing them to apply their skills in real-world work environments abroad.

Azerbaijani citizens aged 17 and above with a good command of English and basic ICT knowledge are eligible to apply. Registered candidates will go through a multi-stage selection process, including exams and interviews. The examination, conducted by Israeli experts, will assess candidates’ logical and analytical thinking, ICT skills, and English proficiency. Those who successfully pass the interview phase — 60 participants in total — will be admitted to the program with a full scholarship. Only applicants with the highest scores at each stage will progress further in the selection process.

Training sessions will be conducted by the academic staff of the Technion Institute of Technology, based on their established teaching methodology, and will combine theoretical and practical instruction. The six-month program will run from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM for classes, followed by practical workshops from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Within the program, participants will be trained in two specialized directions: the Red Team (offensive cybersecurity) and the Blue Team (defensive cybersecurity). Both groups will participate in simulations to enhance their practical skills. Graduates who successfully complete the program will receive an official certificate from the Technion Institute of Technology.

Interested candidates can register through the following link: [https://bit.ly/AKM-7ci-dalga]. The deadline for registration is December 1, 2025.

To date, nearly 300 participants have graduated from the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center’s training programs, and around 60 students are currently continuing their studies. The Center also implements initiatives to improve graduate employment opportunities — with the latest two waves achieving an impressive 80% employment rate.

In addition to professional training, the Center actively supports university-level education, public cybersecurity awareness, advanced training for cybersecurity specialists, research and development in the field, and initiatives aimed at fostering the creation of local cybersecurity products.