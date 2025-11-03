PFK Neftchi player marks 200th game in Azerbaijan Premier League

3 November 2025 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Elvin Badalov has played his 200th game in the Azerbaijan Premier League, Azernews reports.

PFK Neftchi defender reached this milestone during Matchday 10 of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The 30-year-old player participated in the home match against "Kapaz," which ended with a 5-1 victory.

In his 200 Azerbaijan Premier League matches, Badalov has scored 3 goals. His debut came in the 2013/14 season while playing for Neftchi. He has played 51 games (scoring 1 goal) for Neftchi and 149 games (scoring 2 goals) for Sumqayıt.

Elvin Badalovis is the 157th player in the league's history to have played 200 or more matches.

He is the second player to achieve this feat in the current season, with Filip Ozobiç also reaching the 200-game mark during the season.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, comprising ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner-up and the third-place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League, starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organised in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

The 2024–25 Azerbaijan Premier League marks the 33rd season of Azerbaijan's top-tier football competition.

On April 27, 2025, during the 32nd round of the Premier League, Qarabag FC clinched the title with four matches to spare after a 1–1 draw against Sabah.

This victory made them the champions for the 12th time overall and for the fourth consecutive season.

This season is the final one featuring 10 teams, as the league will expand to 12 teams starting from the 2025–26 season.