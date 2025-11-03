Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss cooperation in healthcare industry
Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli met with Ukrainian Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko to discuss prospects for expanding cooperation between the two countries, Azernews reports.
At the meeting held at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, both sides emphasized the importance Baku places on strengthening economic cooperation with Ukraine.
The discussions highlighted opportunities for broadening collaboration in various economic sectors, particularly in trade and investment.
The officials also exchanged views on deepening partnerships in the healthcare industry, including the potential for joint production of medicines and pharmaceutical products, aimed at enhancing mutual industrial capabilities and bilateral economic ties.
