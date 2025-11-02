Azernews.Az

Sunday November 2 2025

Azerbaijan’s strategic investment in Georgia’s transport sector signals new era of regional integration

2 November 2025 14:20 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s strategic investment in Georgia’s transport sector signals new era of regional integration
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

In a world increasingly shaped by connectivity and strategic alliances, Azerbaijan’s decision to channel the majority of its foreign direct investment into Georgia’s transport sector is more than an economic maneuver—it is a geopolitical statement. With $83.9 million invested in Georgia in 2024, and 70.56% of that directed toward transport infrastructure, Baku is signaling its intent to become a central player in the South Caucasus transit corridor.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more