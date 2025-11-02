Baku’s Old City hosts Olive Festival celebrating Azerbaijan’s ancient olive heritage [PHOTOS]

2 November 2025 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

From October 31 to November 2, Baku’s historic Old City (Icherisheher) is hosting the Olive Festival, an event dedicated to celebrating Azerbaijan’s centuries-old olive cultivation traditions and promoting local production.

According to Azernews, the festival is sponsored by Absheron Olive Garden, Zire Olives, and Olivea, with the main goal of supporting domestic producers and contributing to the development of a national olive brand.

Among the attendees were Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, and Majnun Mammadov, Minister of Agriculture, who toured the festival pavilions set up at Gosha Gala Square. They viewed local producers’ displays, learned about new technologies in olive processing, and discussed the expansion of product varieties and innovations in the field.

Officials emphasized the importance of such initiatives for Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector, noting that the festival plays a key role in promoting local brands, expanding market access for small and medium-sized enterprises, and raising public awareness about the country’s agricultural potential.

Over the past few years, Azerbaijan has significantly increased the area of olive plantations and modernized processing facilities. The festival, by bringing together producers and consumers, highlights the growing success of the nation’s olive industry.

The three-day event also features vintage car exhibitions, thematic displays, and masterclasses on olive-based products. More than 17 restaurants operating within Icherisheher are taking part, offering special menus inspired by olives and olive oil.

Set against the backdrop of the Old City’s ancient walls, the open-air festival has created a lively and elegant atmosphere, turning the heart of Baku into a celebration of flavor and craftsmanship. Visitors can sample delicacies that reflect both the richness of Azerbaijani cuisine and the high quality of local production.