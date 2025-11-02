Pro-Russian hackers claim data haul from Ukrainian defense firms

2 November 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Pro-Russian hacking groups KillNet and Beregini said Friday that they had obtained data from several large Ukrainian companies, including defense-sector firms, Azernews reports, citing a KillNet representative who spoke to RIA Novosti.

The groups claim the stolen material includes personal data and files from manufacturers such as Motor Sich, the Zaporizhzhia Mechanical Plant, and the Ukrstal plant. According to the spokesperson, the information will be used “to identify those potentially connected to Ukrainian radicals” and could form the basis for future criminal prosecutions after what they called “Russia’s victory in the special military operation.”

The claims could not be independently verified at the time of reporting. Cybersecurity analysts warn that statements from politically motivated hacking groups and state-aligned outlets may reflect propaganda aims as well as genuine intrusions. Investigations by affected companies and national cyber authorities would be needed to confirm the breach, assess the scope of exposed data, and determine any concrete legal or security consequences.