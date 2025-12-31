Azerbaijan deepens Middle Corridor role as Caspian cargo surges [PHOTOS]

31 December 2025 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), part of AZCON Holding, has continued to successfully expand its operations within the framework of the Middle Corridor in 2025, Azernews reports, citing the company. According to information, during the January–November period of 2025, ASCO vessels transported 18,542 TEU containers along the Middle Corridor. This represents an almost threefold increase compared to the same period last year, highlighting the growing demand for Caspian Sea transit routes. In addition, a total of...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!