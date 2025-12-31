Euronews highlights Baku White City as model of urban transformation

31 December 2025 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

International news channel Euronews has released a video report focusing on Baku White City, one of the major urban regeneration projects currently being implemented in the Azerbaijani capital.

As reported by Azernews, the report presents Baku White City as a key example of large-scale urban transformation, showcasing how a once heavily polluted industrial area has been successfully redeveloped into a modern, sustainable, and pedestrian-oriented urban space.

The project is designed around the principle of convenience in everyday urban life, integrating residential, commercial, and cultural areas within close proximity. The report emphasizes that the planning of the area aims to reduce dependence on private vehicles, encourage walking, and create a more comfortable and livable urban environment.

Sustainable architectural solutions, green spaces, and elements of public art have become an integral part of daily life in Baku White City, contributing to its distinct urban identity.

The video report also notes the important role of local businesses and entrepreneurs in shaping neighborhood character, while residents highlight the area’s suitability for family life, social interaction, and overall well-being.

Euronews further draws attention to a broader trend in Baku toward human-centered urban planning, positioning Baku White City as a leading example of this evolving approach to city development.