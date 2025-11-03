Baku, Ankara strengthen political and parliamentary cooperation [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received Mustafa Destici, a member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and chairman of the Great Unity Party (BBP), Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.
During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the successful development of relations of brotherhood, friendship, and alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye across various areas.
Both officials emphasized that interparliamentary cooperation and contacts between political parties play a key role in deepening relations between the two brotherly nations.
The discussions also covered regional security issues, the post-conflict situation in the region, ongoing reconstruction and development efforts, close cooperation between the two countries within international organizations, and the priorities of the Organization of Turkic States.
