SOCAR President meets SPP chairman to boost Azerbaijan–Slovakia energy ties
On March 3, 2026, the President of SOCAR, Rovshan Najaf, met with the Chairman of the Board of Slovak energy company SPP, Juraj Ondris, to discuss expanding bilateral energy cooperation, AzerNEWS reports.
According to a statement released by SOCAR, the sides expressed satisfaction with the successful collaboration between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in the energy sector. They highlighted the strategic importance of the Southern Gas Corridor in strengthening Europe’s energy security.
The parties also underlined the significance of the launch of Azerbaijani gas supplies to Slovakia in December 2024, describing it as a key milestone in bilateral energy relations.
During the meeting, the two executives exchanged views on prospects for further expanding cooperation between SOCAR and SPP, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.
