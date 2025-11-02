Baku stages inclusive dance performance "How Much Is Enough?" within "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense Future NOW project." [PHOTOS]

2 November 2025 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the “Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW” project, an inclusive dance performance titled “How Much Is Enough?” was presented at the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theatre, Azernews reports, citing Azertag

The event was attended by the initiator of the “Art Weekend” project, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and founder and director of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva.

The theater-dance performance, created by the DanceAbility Azerbaijan collective, served as an artistic response to the pressing ecological and social challenges of our time.

Developed in the context of COP29, which will be held in Baku in 2024, the production explores how everyday choices—from the clothes we wear to the waste we generate—impact the planet’s health and the future of humanity.

Speaking to an Azertag correspondent, Nigar Sultanova, director of DanceAbility Azerbaijan, said that the idea for the performance emerged amid growing public attention to issues of climate change and environmental protection, which became central themes of 2024.

“We have always promoted the idea of inclusion and accessibility, but this time we decided to talk about the environment. It was important for us to do it sincerely, so over six months we met regularly with our troupe to discuss what caring for the planet truly means to us,” Sultanova emphasized.

The performance was inspired by the personal stories of participants about objects they have cherished and preserved for many years.

While researching the topic, the DanceAbility Azerbaijan team discovered that around 92 million tons of textile waste are produced globally each year, while people now wear 36 percent fewer garments on average than before. These alarming figures inspired the collective to create “How Much Is Enough?”, a performance dedicated to consumer culture and sustainable development.

The production delves into the connection between humankind, consumption, and one of the planet’s most vital resources—water.

Through movement, storytelling, and collective memory, the performance reveals the interlinkage between overconsumption, pollution, and the health of oceans, while advocating for the principles of sustainable growth and circular economy.

At the conclusion of the event, Nigar Sultanova expressed her gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Leyla Aliyeva for their support and for creating the conditions necessary to realize a project that brings together professional and amateur dancers of diverse abilities and experiences.

It should be noted that DanceAbility Azerbaijan, established in 2017, has for many years made a lasting impact on the lives of thousands of people, contributing to the creation of a society that values diversity, equality, and inclusion.