Pakistan reopens Afghan border as ceasefire holds

2 November 2025 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistan on Saturday reopened the Torkham border crossing in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for Afghan refugees returning to their country, ending a nearly two-week closure following deadly clashes between border forces last month, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

Meanwhile, nearly 10,700 individuals returned through the Chaman border in a single day as authorities expanded the process to the crossing.

The repatriation of Afghan families with or without any travel or identity documents was abruptly suspended on October 11 following border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which continued for days before a ceasefire was formalised in Doha on October 19.

Pakistan had closed all its borders with Afghanistan for all types of movement. Since then, a large number of returning families had been impatiently waiting for the reopening of the Torkham border.

Trade between the countries has remained suspended since then, leading to increased prices of essential goods, especially tomatoes.

Although Islamabad and Kabul on Friday decided to extend the ceasefire, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi stated that the "border remains closed for trade for now" and resumption of trade would depend on the security situation.

Officials previously said that all relevant staff members had been informed to ensure their presence on duty on Saturday morning. It was not clear whether Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan would be allowed to return.

According to official figures, approximately 1.56 million Afghan nationals have now returned to their homeland under the government's ongoing repatriation drive. The process was being conducted in accordance with legal and administrative protocols, ensuring that every individual's documents are verified before crossing the border.

Authorities assured that the repatriation initiative was being carried out in a dignified and orderly manner and has now been extended to Torkham following its recent reopening.

Officials said the Frontier Corps (FC) and the civil administration have set up temporary shelters, food supplies, and medical facilities for departing families. The state has ensured that all humanitarian needs of Afghan refugees are addressed during the transition, an official said.

Similarly, Khyber Deputy Commissioner Bilal Rao confirmed the reopening, saying that the crossing had resumed operations to facilitate the repatriation of Afghan nationals.

Afghan and Pakistani officials, including Khizer Shah, spokesperson of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul, also verified the development.

