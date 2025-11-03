Azerbaijan showcases energy transition experience at ADIPEC 2025

3 November 2025 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan has shared its experience in energy transformation and the transition to sustainable economic activity during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in the United Arab Emirates.

As reported by Azernews, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov announced the news in a post on his X account.

“As part of our business visit to the United Arab Emirates, we attended the opening ceremony of the ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference. The event showcased modern technologies and innovative solutions in the oil and gas industry. We explored advancements in energy, digitalization, and renewable energy strategies, and shared Azerbaijan’s experience in energy transition and sustainable economic development,” the minister wrote.

The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) is one of the world’s largest and most influential gatherings for the oil and gas sector, bringing together professionals, decision-makers, and innovators from around the globe. Each year, the prestigious exhibition highlights the latest achievements in energy technology, oil and gas innovation, and industrial sustainability.