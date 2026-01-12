Azernews.Az

Monday January 12 2026

Indonesia announces 2026 single rice price plan

12 January 2026 22:25 (UTC+04:00)
Indonesia announces 2026 single rice price plan

Indonesia is preparing to implement a nationwide single rice price policy starting in 2026 as part of efforts to reduce price disparities between regions, particularly between western and eastern parts of the country, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more