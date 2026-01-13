Donald Trump claims role as “acting president of Venezuela” [PHOTO]

13 January 2026 00:40 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared himself the “Acting President of Venezuela,” making the claim through a post shared on Truth Social on January 12, Azernews reports.

According to the post, Trump published an image styled as a Wikipedia entry stating that he would also serve as President of Venezuela starting from January 2026.

The statement follows events on the night of January 3, when the United States reportedly carried out an operation in Caracas, resulting in the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who were subsequently deported. International law experts have described Maduro’s seizure as illegal.

Since then, Trump has repeatedly asserted that the United States will govern Venezuela. However, Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodríguez has rejected this narrative, insisting that the country remains under constitutional governance.

“Venezuela is governed by the people and its constitutional government. President Nicolás Maduro is still here, and I am responsible for governing the country in his absence,” Rodríguez stated.

The government led by Rodríguez has confirmed that talks have begun with the United States regarding the restoration of diplomatic missions. U.S. State Department officials have already been in Caracas, and the Venezuelan side is considering a reciprocal visit.

Trump, for his part, said that Rodríguez is “fully cooperating” with Washington and that Caracas is providing the United States with everything it needs.