IRENA report highlights 40 innovations to build resilient and inclusive power systems [VIDEO]

12 January 2026 23:28 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

New IRENA report maps 40 innovations for policymakers to strategically build resilient power systems, expand energy access and drive local development, Azernews reports.

While no “one-size-fits-all” solution exists, systemic innovation can transform the future of energy systems, a new report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) finds.

Released during a Ministerial Dialogue on the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at IRENA’s Assembly, the Innovation landscape for sustainable development powered by renewables shows transformation happens when technological innovation is woven together with innovation in policy, regulation, market design, system operation and business models.

The report spotlights 40 innovations, from AI and digital applications to solutions for modernising grids through smarter planning and off-grid solutions, as well as new business models. It concludes that only a systemic, integrated approach can deliver resilient power systems, broaden energy access, ensure affordability, and realise the full promise of the energy transition.

Today’s report is the third in the series of Innovation Landscape reports by IRENA highlighting emerging solutions to enhance the impact of renewables across energy systems and economies globally.

“The question isn't whether we can transform our energy system”, Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA said, “it’s whether we will seize the moment to do it in a holistic way, leaving no one behind . The energy transition is not only about availability of technology, but also about solutions which deliver social justice and avoid leaving anyone behind. With today’s report we call for a systemic innovation approach and guide policymakers with a toolkit to formulate tailored solutions.”

Renewable technologies have become the cheapest source of electricity in most regions. The combination of cost-competitive renewables and the decentralised nature of many innovations puts universal access to electricity and resilience of power systems within reach for a just transition and economic development in emerging markets and developing economies.

Optimal strategies and the implementation of innovations will require system-specific attributes, including the technical and economic aspects of a national power system, grid integration, end-use sectors in the economy, resources available, and social and cultural dimensions.

These innovations are already being tested across the globe and when properly applied and scaled in a tailored way, can drive sustainable development, the report shows.

In Tanzania, Kenya, Colombia and Malaysia, for example, residents of energy communities collectively own and benefit from local renewable projects. Regional power pools in West Africa enable 15 countries to share renewable resources across borders. Dynamic line rating in Malaysia increases transmission capacity by 10-50% through real-time weather monitoring. Battery swapping stations in Uganda and Rwanda make electric mobility accessible. And pay-as-you-go business models brought affordable electricity to over 500,000 people in Sierra Leone and Liberia.

To make the 40 innovations identified actionable and immediately applicable for policymakers, innovations are clustered into four strategic toolkits for context-specific solutions of grid modernisation, decentralised solutions, inclusive local development and energy access.

Action, however, is needed at every level, from multilateral institutions and regional forums to national governments and local communities. This cohesive framework by IRENA intends to enable the design of tailored solutions reflecting the unique technical, economic, and socio-cultural needs of different circumstances in the countries, regions and communities.