Azerbaijan-China partnership enters new phase with renewable energy focus

3 November 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan and China are strengthening their cooperation in the field of renewable energy, deepening a partnership that reflects both countries’ long-term strategic priorities in sustainable development and energy transition. The two nations, which have built extensive ties across infrastructure, trade, and technology, are now positioning themselves as key players in advancing the global green energy agenda.

Recent discussions between the sides focused on the production and export of onshore and offshore wind energy, as well as solar power. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov shared the details of these talks on his official X account, noting that he met with Lu Xu, Vice President of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (CEEC).

According to Shahbazov, the meeting concentrated on the implementation of priority projects within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership in the energy sector.

“We discussed the current state and next steps of cooperation in the production and export of offshore and onshore wind and solar energy, the development of transmission networks, the establishment of a Joint Research Center for Green Energy Development, as well as the supply of equipment for solar power plants with a total capacity of 760 MW,” the minister said.

This meeting comes amid an accelerating phase of Azerbaijan–China collaboration in renewable energy. In an article published earlier this month, Minister Shahbazov emphasized that the “green energy” partnership between the two countries fully reflects the nature of their broader intergovernmental relations, underpinned by mutual trust and strategic alignment.

He noted that the global influence of President Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijan’s multidimensional cooperation policy provide strong momentum for achieving the nation’s renewable energy ambitions.

A clear milestone in this partnership was the signing of the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Relations between Azerbaijan and China in Beijing in April 2024. The declaration laid the foundation for a new stage of cooperation in renewable energy, extending beyond traditional energy trade into technology transfer, infrastructure modernization, and innovation.

Under the declaration, several key projects have been launched, including the signing of contracts for onshore solar, offshore wind, hydropower, and battery storage systems, alongside the enhancement of power grid infrastructure. Cooperation with China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited has been elevated to a strategic level, encompassing the implementation of projects totaling at least 1,000 MW of capacity by 2032.

The green energy partnership is also tied to Azerbaijan’s broader strategy of becoming a regional clean energy hub. The Memorandum of Understanding signed in Washington in August 2025 highlights increased investment in the energy sector and expanded regional connectivity as key priorities within the Strategic Partnership Charter. This move aligns with Baku’s goal of exporting renewable electricity to neighboring and European markets, positioning Azerbaijan as a bridge between East and West in the global green transition.

From China’s perspective, deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan aligns with Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which increasingly integrates sustainable energy development as a central component. For Azerbaijan, collaboration with China offers access to advanced green technologies, engineering expertise, and investment resources that can accelerate the diversification of its energy mix beyond hydrocarbons.

As Azerbaijan prepares to scale up its renewable energy production capacity, the partnership with China stands out as a cornerstone of its long-term energy policy. The combination of strategic vision, political commitment, and international cooperation reflects both nations’ determination to shape the future of the global clean energy landscape.

If successfully implemented, joint initiatives between Baku and Beijing could transform the Caspian region into a key center for renewable energy innovation and export — further reinforcing Azerbaijan’s role as a forward-looking, energy-secure nation in the 21st century.