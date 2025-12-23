Fascinating circus show delights audience with holiday magic [PHOTOS]

23 December 2025 13:08 (UTC+04:00)

In the run-up to the New Year festivities, the Baku State Circus has unveiled a special program titled "New Year Caravan", Azernews reports.

The circus masters representing various countries performed both traditional and contemporary acts. The shows were presented around an engaging storyline in which audiences and performers unite against the villain Baltazar, who attempts to prevent the celebration of the New Year.

The "New Year Caravan" unfolded in a seamless sequence—from juggling artistry and feats of strength to acrobats' balancing acts and the thrilling flights of aerial gymnasts. The sudden appearance of dogs of "different weight categories" in the arena drew particular admiration from the audience.

The very name of the program created anticipation of camels' participation. Indeed, the sight of these phlegmatic yet well-fed and well-groomed "ships of the desert" under the dazzling circus lights sparked great excitement among spectators. The performances staged in this unusual setting were widely discussed both during the intermission and after the show.

The vibrant circus atmosphere maintained its emotional intensity throughout the performance, culminating in a spectacular moto-show. This act left every visitor breathless, immersing them fully in the festive spirit of the season.

The show seemed to dissolve the boundary between adults and the many children in attendance. This was especially evident in the intermissions, when a comical clown duo appeared on stage with humorous sketches that provoked laughter. Their invitation to join in their "mischief" was met with enthusiastic participation, earning loud applause from the hall.

The applause and rhythmic foot-stomping became an additional force that "freed" the New Year characters, who then invited the audience to play a snowball game. The appearance of Father Frost in the arena and the ceremonial raising of the New Year tree brought immense joy to the children, many of whom eagerly tried to approach the stage.

The Baku State Circus will continue to delight city residents and visitors with the magical holiday spirit of the “New Year Caravan” journey until January 11, 2026.

The circus tent is located in the Sabail district, near the Water Sports Palace, at 15 Academician A. Yagubov Street. Tickets are available at iTicket.Az.