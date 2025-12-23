China targets 15 GW of solar thermal power capacity by 2030

23 December 2025 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

China unveiled a policy roadmap on Tuesday to accelerate solar thermal power development, targeting around 15 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity by 2030, with costs broadly comparable to coal-fired power, Azernews reports, citning Xinhua.

