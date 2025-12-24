Baku hosts religious forum focused on Secularism and Freedom of Conscience

24 December 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures is being held in Baku as part of the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty.”

According to Azernews, the forum has been organized to promote fundamental constitutional values such as secularism and freedom of conscience, address the rights and responsibilities of religious figures, support their professional development, and discuss the legal and cultural dimensions of state–religion relations. It also aims to further strengthen Azerbaijan’s multicultural and tolerant environment.

The forum is dedicated to the theme “Constitutional Principles of State–Religion Relations in Azerbaijan: Secularism and Freedom of Conscience.”

Participants include representatives of relevant state institutions, lecturers from religious educational establishments, theologians and experts, as well as senior officials from authorized state bodies overseeing religious affairs in Türkiye and Uzbekistan.

Within the framework of the forum, panel discussions will be held on the following topics: “The System of Multicultural Values: Legal and Cultural Aspects of State–Religion Relations,” “Religious Education and Awareness Strategies in the Digital Information Environment,” “Educating Youth amid Global Influences: Modern Methods and Innovative Approaches,” and “The Role of Religious Communities in the Social and Moral Development of Women.”