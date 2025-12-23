Azernews.Az

Tuesday December 23 2025

Italian exports to non-EU countries down 3.3% in November year-on-year

23 December 2025 20:10 (UTC+04:00)
Istat said Tuesday that Italian exports to non-EU27 countries decreased by 3.3% in November compared with the same month last year, while imports from outside the EU fell by 11.3%, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

