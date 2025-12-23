Badminton Federation outlines future plans and priorities [PHOTOS]

23 December 2025 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation has held its General Assembly at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azernews reports.

The event opened with the performance of the Azerbaijan National Anthem.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov welcomed the participants and wished them success. Following the approval of the meeting's agenda, Secretary General Ramil Hajiyev presented a report covering the Federation's activities, competitions, and achievements from 2022 to 2025.

The report was subsequently endorsed through voting.

The Federation's Statute was then adopted in a revised edition, and elections for leadership positions were conducted. As a result of the vote, Taleh Ziyadov was re-elected as president for another four-year term.

Kamala Shahbazova and Teymur Huseynov were elected Vice-Presidents, while Jeyhun Mammadaliyev and Natavan Mammadova joined the Board of Directors.

In his closing remarks, President Taleh Ziyadov expressed gratitude for the confidence placed in him and outlined the Federation's plans for the upcoming period.

The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation is considered an active partner within the global and European badminton communities.

Founded in 1962, the federation has become one of the most active members of the world badminton family with international tournaments, development programs and strategic partnerships.

In 2023, Baku hosted the Congress of the Badminton Europe Confederation for the first time.

The large-scale event covered the issues on the agenda of badminton competitions during the preparation period for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

The motto of the Congress was Inclusive Badminton, celebrating the accessibility of badminton for all.