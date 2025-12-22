Over 700 mines and UXO neutralized in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories in one week

22 December 2025 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Between December 15 and 21, a total of 145 anti-personnel mines, 46 anti-tank mines, and 525 items of unexploded ordnance (UXO) were discovered and neutralized in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing ANAMA.

According to Trend, the information was released in the weekly report of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) on humanitarian demining operations conducted in the reclaimed areas.

The report states that 1,299 hectares of land were cleared of mines and explosive remnants of war during the reporting period.

Demining operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies. The activities covered extensive areas across Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as the villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashaghy Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district.