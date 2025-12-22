Samsung Biologics to acquire GSK’s US plant

22 December 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Samsung Biologics will acquire a drug manufacturing facility in the United States from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for $280 million, marking its first production foothold in the U.S. The move aims to enhance supply chain resilience amid rising biopharmaceutical trade barriers and tariff pressures from the United States, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

