Azerbaijan to join jury of Budapest Circus Festival for first time

23 December 2025 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

For the first time, Azerbaijan will be represented on the international jury of the Budapest International Circus Festival, Azernews reports.

Oleg Amirbayov, Advisor to the Azerbaijan Culture Minister, has been appointed as a jury member for the 16th edition of the festival, which is scheduled to take place in 2026.

The jury of the festival brings together distinguished figures from the worlds of art, culture, and circus. Azerbaijan's inclusion in the panel of Europe's leading circus festival marks a new milestone in the country’s expanding international cultural cooperation and highlights its growing professional recognition.

This participation carries significant importance for strengthening cultural ties, encouraging the exchange of experience, and promoting international cultural dialogue.

The Budapest International Circus Festival was established around 1996 by István Kristóf and a group of professionals dedicated to preserving and promoting circus arts.

The festival is considered a global capital of circus arts during its run, celebrating human achievement in performance and honoring the legacy of circus traditions.

More than 200 internationally acclaimed performers from four continents are set to take part in the 16th Budapest International Circus Festival, which will feature five separate show blocks at the Capital Circus of Budapest from January 7 to 12, 2026.