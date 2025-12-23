Iranian president makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev
On December 23, Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The President of Iran congratulated the head of our state on his upcoming birthday, wishing him new successes in his presidential activities and good health.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.
Masoud Pezeshkian fondly recalled his visits to Azerbaijan and the discussions held with the Azerbaijani leader.
During the phone conversation, the parties exchanged views on contacts planned for 2026 and the future development of Azerbaijan-Iran friendly relations.
