Excavations at Taxila’s Bhir Mound reveal traces of ancient city before 6th century BC

23 December 2025 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Punjab Department of Archaeology has intensified scientific excavations at the historic Bhir Mound in Taxila, uncovering evidence of a well-organised ancient civilisation dating to before the 6th century BC, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

Officials said the project aims to scientifically rediscover the earliest city of Taxila and better understand its origins.

According to the department, excavations have revealed signs of early urban planning. These include narrow streets, residential structures, water wells, grain storage areas and artefacts used in daily life.

Experts said the city developed organically. Its layout is different from later Greek-style town planning and reflects an indigenous model of early urban life.

The Directorate of Punjab Archaeology is documenting the site using modern scientific methods. Officials said GPS technology, drone surveys, 3D scanning and digital mapping are being used to accurately record structures and artefacts.

They said the approach will ensure reliable data for future academic research.

Officials said the excavation is not limited to uncovering antiquities. It also aims to promote academic study and provide hands-on training for young archaeologists.

A proposal to develop Bhir Mound into an open-air museum is also under consideration. Officials said this would improve public access to the historic site.

Former Director of Punjab Archaeology Malik Maqsood Ahmed said Bhir Mound is the oldest city of Taxila, with settlement dating back at least to the 6th century BC.

He said the site is central to the early history of the Gandhara civilisation. It is the earliest of Taxila’s three major historic cities, followed by Sirkap and Sirsukh.

Ahmed said the importance of Bhir Mound is further highlighted by remains from the Achaemenid period, the early Mauryan era and the time before the arrival of Alexander the Great.

He added that the city was located along ancient trade routes linking Central Asia, Afghanistan and the subcontinent.

The Punjab Archaeology Department said scientific research, systematic documentation and conservation efforts are helping preserve cultural heritage.

Officials said the work is strengthening Punjab’s position as a regional centre for archaeological research and heritage conservation.