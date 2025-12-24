President of Russia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Ilham Heydarovich,
Please accept my most sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.
Under Your leadership, Azerbaijan has achieved universally recognized successes in the social and economic spheres and is consistently strengthening its positions on the international arena.
Relations between our countries are based on good traditions of friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutual respect. I am confident that these relations will continue to develop in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance, which undoubtedly serves the interests of the Russian and Azerbaijani peoples.
I wish You, dear Ilham Heydarovich, good health, well-being, and success. Please convey my warm regards to Your family.
Respectfully,
Vladimir Putin
President of the Russian Federation," the letter reads.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!