Boxing Federation highlights strong year of achievements [PHOTOS]

23 December 2025

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Boxing Federation (ABF) has reported that this year has been highly successful for the country's national boxing teams, with both the number and quality of medals won at international competitions increasing, Azernews reports.

ABF Vice-President Vusal Nasirli noted that, compared to the previous year, Azerbaijani athletes competed successfully across four age categories in international tournaments. He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the coaching staff and highlighted their important contribution to these achievements.

The meeting also reviewed steps taken to improve the Federation's operations and strengthen its material and technical base. Among the key developments were the opening of the Southern Regional Boxing Center in Lankaran and the establishment of new boxing divisions in Ganja, Gazakh, and Imishli, which were praised as major contributions to the growth of the sport.

Officials emphasized that these initiatives will continue next year, with further efforts to popularize boxing nationwide and expand infrastructure. They outlined the Federation's main goals for the coming year, which include increasing the number of medals, raising the qualifications of coaches and referees, discovering new talents, expanding the sport's reach in regional centers, and representing Azerbaijan with distinction at the Youth Summer Olympic Games in Senegal.

Advisor to the ABF President Samir Huseynov and Secretary General Naghi Safarov also shared their views on the year's results, praising the dedication of athletes and coaches. The meeting concluded with discussions on issues raised by boxers and coaches, and recommendations and instructions were given to ensure the Federation's continued success.

The Azerbaijan Boxing Federation (ABF) was established in 1924, marking the beginning of organized boxing in the country. Just two years later, in 1926, the first national boxing championship was held in Azerbaijan, and that same year Azerbaijani athletes took part in the Transcaucasian Championship, achieving notable success. In 1929, Azerbaijan hosted its first international boxing match against Turkey, which helped raise the profile of the sport and introduced local athletes to international competition.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Azerbaijan became an independent state, and in 1992 the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation joined the International Boxing Association (AIBA) and the European Amateur Boxing Association (EABA). This membership allowed Azerbaijani boxers to compete regularly in European and World Championships, as well as the Olympic Games, where they began to achieve significant international success.

Since independence, Azerbaijani boxing has made remarkable progress. Athletes have won medals at major international competitions, including the Olympics, World Championships, and European Championships. The Federation has also invested in regional development, opening new boxing centers and divisions in cities such as Lankaran, Ganja, Gazakh, and Imishli, with the aim of nurturing young talent and expanding the sport's reach across the country.

Today, the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation continues to play a vital role in promoting boxing, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring Azerbaijan's presence on the global stage. Its history reflects both the Soviet legacy and the achievements of independent Azerbaijan, with the Federation remaining committed to producing world-class athletes and expanding the popularity of the sport nationwide.

Aghasi Mammadov secured his place in Azerbaijan's boxing history as the nation's first world champion, winning a gold medal at the World Championships. Another notable achievement came when Fuad Asadov earned a medal at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games, further strengthening Azerbaijan's reputation in the sport.

Over the years, Azerbaijan has frequently been selected to host major international boxing events. Baku staged the AIBA Youth World Championships in 2009, which served as the first licensed youth tournament offering qualification for the 2010 Olympic Games in Singapore.

Two years later, in 2011, the country hosted the AIBA World Boxing Championships, a landmark competition that acted as the primary qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.